Belt-tightening in Britain cinches sales for Primark

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
ASSOCIATED British Foods raised its forecast for full-year results on Monday following a strong performance by bargain fashion retailer Primark.
A sharp fall in the value of sterling since last year's Brexit vote, combined with below-inflation pay increases, has eaten into
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal