You are here

Home > Consumer

Cheating death can cost US$200,000 as cancer tops pharma sales

High prices force doctors to question if the benefit is worth the cost while selecting the best treatment for individual patients
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170107_CANCER_2680084.jpg
A new class of treatments known as immune therapies harness the body's own cells to fight tumours.
FILE PHOTO

Berlin

YEARS before becoming a top cancer specialist, Eric Winer used to save money on his own medical care by talking US pharmacists into giving him expired treatments for free.

Dr Winer, who has a bleeding disorder known as haemophilia, knew that the drugs would still work for a

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening