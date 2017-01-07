You are here
Cheating death can cost US$200,000 as cancer tops pharma sales
High prices force doctors to question if the benefit is worth the cost while selecting the best treatment for individual patients
Berlin
YEARS before becoming a top cancer specialist, Eric Winer used to save money on his own medical care by talking US pharmacists into giving him expired treatments for free.
Dr Winer, who has a bleeding disorder known as haemophilia, knew that the drugs would still work for a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg