ChemChina's takeover of agriculture giant Syngenta gets EU nod

Acquisition is one of 3 proposed mergers in a global race seeking greater influence over the world's food supply
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50

chemchina.jpg
By clearing the deal with European Union (EU) regulators, China National Chemical Corp is close to the US$43 billion takeover of Syngenta, the Swiss farm chemical and seed company.
PHOTO: AFP

London

THE Chinese government wants to make sure its food supply is reliable and safe as it works to feed a rapidly growing middle class. So it was a coup on Wednesday when a Chinese company won approval to take over one of the world's largest suppliers of seeds and pesticides.

