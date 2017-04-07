You are here
ChemChina's takeover of agriculture giant Syngenta gets EU nod
Acquisition is one of 3 proposed mergers in a global race seeking greater influence over the world's food supply
London
THE Chinese government wants to make sure its food supply is reliable and safe as it works to feed a rapidly growing middle class. So it was a coup on Wednesday when a Chinese company won approval to take over one of the world's largest suppliers of seeds and pesticides.
By
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg