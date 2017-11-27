You are here

Home > Consumer

China pork price slide seen forcing U.S. Smithfield to boost exports elsewhere

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 11:01 AM

BP_China pork_271117_54.jpg
Hog prices in China are expected to fall further next year, curbing demand for imports at the world's top pork consumer and pushing U.S.-based Smithfield to ramp up sales elsewhere, WH Group executives said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

C[LUOHE, China] Hog prices in China are expected to fall further next year, curbing demand for imports at the world's top pork consumer and pushing U.S.-based Smithfield to ramp up sales elsewhere, WH Group executives said.

Smithfield, the biggest U.S. pork producer, has already boosted sales to Mexico, Japan and South Korea this year as demand from China has waned and hog prices there have slumped.

Exports from the U.S. business to China have dropped 12 percent in the first three quarters, but overall exports have grown more than 20 percent, driven by demand in other Asian markets, Luis Chein, group director and head of investor relations, told Reuters last week.

The drop in exports to China belies expectations of analysts that with its $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield in 2013, WH Group would be able to rapidly grow its exports to China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hog prices in the first quarter of 2018 are set to drop sharply, reaching a bottom in the second quarter, according to the company's forecast.

WH Group chairman Wan Long said China, though, will continue to import pork in the long term, with its huge demand and relatively high production costs helping maintain the gap between Chinese prices and the rest of the world.

Chinese imports surged last year when domestic prices hit a record high of 21 yuan ($3.18) per kg. Prices have dropped to an average 15.2 yuan per kg in 2017, however, pushing imports in the first ten months of this year down 28 percent to 1 million tonnes, according to Chinese customs data.

Imports are set to fall further as prices decline again next year to about 13 or 14 yuan per kg, according to WH forecasts, as a rapid expansion by large farms in the world's top pork market offsets the closure of small family-run operations.

Output of finished hogs by the country's 20 biggest hog producers is set to increase about 34 percent this year and a further 37 percent next year, said Ma Xiangjie, vice president at WH's domestic subsidiary Shuanghui.

The companies have expanded rapidly over the last year, seeking to grab market share from smallholders. Large-scale farms, or those producing 10,000 head or more a year, will have more than a third of the market next year, added Ma.

"The volume of expansion of big farms I estimate is bigger than the amount of small ones eliminated. That's why prices have dropped this year, because there are more supplies," said Ma.

Shuanghui is China's top pork processor, slaughtering around 50,000 pigs a day.

REUTERS

Consumer

Meredith agrees to buy Time Inc with Koch Brothers backing

WH Group woos Chinese eaters with spicy pork, sticky rice sausages

'Smoking kills,' US tobacco firms say in court-ordered ads

US Black Friday online sales climb to record high

US consumer bureau and Trump in tussle over who controls the watchdog

Brands pull YouTube ads over images of children

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening