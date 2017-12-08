You are here

Drew & Napier tops in five practices in the Chambers Asia-Pacific ranking

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 11:23 PM
DREW & Napier said on Thursday it has received top honours in five practice areas in the 2018 Chambers Asia-Pacific ranking.

They are in litigation, and four other practice areas: competition & antitrust; intellectual property; restructuring/insolvency; and telecommunications, media & technology. For the five practice areas, the law firm was ranked Band 1.

For the ninth year, the law firm's executive chairman Davinder Singh, SC, remains the only litigator in the country to be ranked a Star Individual, a notch above Band 1. He is also ranked in Band 1 for arbitration for the fifth year.

Drew & Napier's CEO Cavinder Bull, SC is ranked Band 1 in litigation and arbitration for the eighth and sixth year respectively.

Chambers Asia-Pacific is one of the world's largest circulating legal ranking publications.

