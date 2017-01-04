You are here

Home > Consumer

EU regulators delay ChemChina/Syngenta merger decision to April 12

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 06:32

[BRUSSELS] European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to April 12.

Syngenta said in a statement the two companies had asked for the extension to allow "sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals".

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's US$43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal.

The Commission's website showed the deadline had been extended by 10 days on Tuesday.

"ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure," the Swiss company said.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening