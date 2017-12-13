For Disney chief Bob Iger, Fox deal is all about future of TV

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Los Angeles
WHEN news broke last month that Walt Disney Co was in talks to buy a large of part of 21st Century Fox Inc, the first question many investors had was, why are the Murdochs selling? Then came the second: Why is Disney buying?
The US$50 billion deal, which could be
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo