Gilead purchase of novel cancer treatment raises cost issues again

Washington
GILEAD Sciences' acquisition of Kite Pharma has brought it back to a familiar - and contentious - dilemma: How much should a drugmaker charge for a novel drug that has the potential to cure a disease?
Back in 2013, Gilead was battered by public outrage when it priced its
