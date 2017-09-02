You are here

Home > Consumer
THE BROAD VIEW

How an angry candy man revolutionised the modern sushi industry

Mechanising part of the sushi-making process brought the dish to the masses
Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170902_MLSUSHI2_3066914.jpg
Suzumo Machinery Co's robots are used around the world.
PHOTO: AFP

KISAKU Suzuki, creator of the world's first sushi robot, once ran a company that made candy-wrapping machines.

And he was angry.

Why had the Japanese government embarked on a policy to limit rice production, effectively paying some farmers to keep their padi fields idle?

For

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Consumer

The hot dog finally has its day in Britain

British fashion retailer New Look seeks change of leadership to revive fortunes

Macau casino revenue growth slows after typhoon disruptions

Western Digital CEO apologises to Toshiba for friction over chip unit sale

Japan government eyes Japan Post share sale as soon as this month: source

UK drug firm Indivior to appeal US ruling on Dr Reddy's generic drug

Editor's Choice

Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Japan investing more in each other

BT_20170902_SSIRAS2_3066837.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Technology

Taxman taps apps to make filing returns less taxing

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
3 Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Sembcorp, Cosco, Sincap
4 M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans
5 Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170902_COVER02FINAL_3066051.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Brunch

Rites of passage

BT_20170902_FEATURE02-BNGA_3063625.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Feature

A Baltic surprise

BT_20170902_HWASONG_3066898.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Opinion

A week of missiles, hurricanes and floods

BT_20170902_CPPMI1_3065931.jpg
Sep 2, 2017
Government & Economy

China's factory growth rises, but services growth slows

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening