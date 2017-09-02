How an angry candy man revolutionised the modern sushi industry

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
KISAKU Suzuki, creator of the world's first sushi robot, once ran a company that made candy-wrapping machines.
And he was angry.
Why had the Japanese government embarked on a policy to limit rice production, effectively paying some farmers to keep their padi fields idle?
For
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal