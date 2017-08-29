Jailed Samsung heir appeals against conviction

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Seoul
SAMSUNG Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y Lee has filed an appeal against the five-year jail term he was given for bribery and other charges through his lawyer, according to the Seoul Central District Court's website on Monday.
The website did not give any details about the
