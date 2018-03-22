Japan eyes gold medal at 2020 Olympics for its ultra-thin condoms

Tokyo

JAPANESE condom makers are ramping up preparations ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, seeing a golden opportunity to showcase their world-record ultra-thin products.

For years, hundreds of thousands of condoms have been distributed for free to competitors at Olympic Games in a bid to encourage safe sex among the world's fittest athletes.

The tradition provides prophylactic producers with a potentially unrivalled marketing opportunity.

In Japan, condom makers are hoping the Olympics will be a chance to introduce customers to what they consider their gold-medal innovation: the ultra-thin 0.01mm condom.

In addition to its barely there construction, the condoms are made of polyurethane, a material suitable for people allergic to the latex that is standard for many condoms.

"It's only Japanese companies that now manufacture condoms as thin as 0.01-0.02mm," said Hiroshi Yama-shita, senior manager and spokesman at Sagami Rubber Industries, a leading Japanese condom maker. "We see (the Tokyo Games) as an extremely precious opportunity to let the world know about Japan's high-technology."

Condoms have long been Japan's most popular contraceptive method, with birth control pills not even available on the local market until 1999.

But Japan's condom makers currently lag behind rivals internationally, with Britain's Durex and US firm Trojan the world's top dogs.

Japanese producer Okamoto Industries is tied for third place with a condom unit formerly owned by Australia's Ansell, while Sagami comes next, according to Mr Yamashita.

Sagami has been in business since 1934, when its founder Saku Matsukawa started it to help fellow Japanese women prevent unwanted pregnancies at a time when poverty and food shortages haunted the country.

But after decades of popularity, sales in Japan began to drop in the 2000s, partly due to an ageing population and a rising number of young people staying single.

Looking for ways to revive their fortunes, Sagami developed the 0.01mm condom, which hit the local market in 2013, and sales have perked up since, according to Japanese industrial body Condom Kogyokai.

It says Japanese companies produced around 417 million condoms in 2016, the last year for which it has figures.

"Condoms are an effective means to help people protect themselves from contracting sexually transmitted diseases, and the thinner they are, the more men tend to use them," said Tomonori Hayashi, marketing manager at Okamoto, which put its own 0.01mm condom on the market in 2015. "We expect that our products will be highly valued at the (Tokyo) Olympics," he said.

Japan's 0.01mm condoms were developed in part by Chiaki Yamanaka, an assistant manager at Sagami, who is known to colleagues as "Mr Condom", a moniker he laughs off.

"We had lots of debate in the company about whether there would even be demand for 0.01mm condoms when we already had 0.02mm products on the market," he said. "But they have proved to be popular with customers." AFP