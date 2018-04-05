You are here

Japan Sumo Association chief apologises after female medics asked to leave ring

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 10:31 AM

"It was an inappropriate response in the life-threatening situation. I deeply apologise," Mr Hakkaku said in a statement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Japan Sumo Association apologised on Thursday after female medics were asked to leave a sumo ring where they were treating a local official who had collapsed.

Kyodo news agency reported that Maizuru city mayor Ryozo Tatami collapsed while making a speech in a gym near Kyoto on Wednesday and after several women rushed to help the prone official a referee repeatedly asked them to leave the dohyo.

Tradition forbids women from entering the ring on the grounds that it is sacred and their presence, considered "unclean", would pollute it.

Mr Tatami was eventually taken to a nearby hospital and his life was not in danger, according to city officials.

The sumo association's newly elected chairman Hakkaku apologised for the incident and thanked the women.

The incident comes at a difficult time for sumo in Japan. The ancient sport has been plagued by a series of scandals in recent months.

Mr Hakkaku is attempting to rebuild his sport's tarnished reputation, after former yokozuna - the highest ranking in the sport - Harumafuji retired in December after assaulting a junior wrestler.

In February, Japanese police said they had referred a sumo wrestler to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault and last month Egyptian wrestler Osunaarashi was asked to retire after being involved in a car accident while driving without a license.

REUTERS

