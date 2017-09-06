Lego to cut 1,400 jobs as profit declines amid change of leadership

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Copenhagen
LEGO A/S reported a decline in sales and profit, and said it would cut 8 per cent of its workforce as Europe's biggest toymaker is going through a leadership transition phase after a decade of rapid expansion.
Net income in the first half of the year declined by 3 per
