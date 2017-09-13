Meiji to buy more cocoa beans as sales beat target

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Tokyo
MEIJI Holdings Co, Japan's biggest chocolate maker, will buy more cocoa beans from Latin America to increase output of premium products after selling twice as much of its up-scale THE Chocolate brand as it initially expected.
Sales of THE Chocolate will rise as high as 120
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal