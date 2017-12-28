Retailers see biggest spike in sales since 2011

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Washington
CONSUMER confidence, robust online shopping activity and a slew of procrastinators helped boost holiday retail sales this year to record-setting numbers, preliminary reports show.
Holiday sales increased 4.9 per cent over the previous year, marking the largest year-over-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo