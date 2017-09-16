You are here
Roche focuses on diagnostics to help cut healthcare costs
It can enable patients to avoid unnecessary treatment in hospitals and reduce duration of their stay there
Singapore
GIVEN the sweeping trend in Asia - the growing middle class, a rapidly ageing population and an explosion of lifestyle diseases - Roche Diagnostics has pumped money into expanding its diagnostics value chain to help change medical practice and improve quality of care.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg