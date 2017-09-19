You are here

Home > Consumer

Rolling Stone hopes to gather new moss

Jann Wenner, who started the iconic entertainment magazine in 1967, is selling his controlling stake but hopes to still be employed
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20170919_SYSTONE19_3091490.jpg
Founder Jann Wenner and his son Gus at the magazine's HQ in New York City. Jann Wenner has already sold a 49% stake in Rolling Stone to BandLab Technologies, a music technology company based in Singapore.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

FROM a loft in San Francisco in 1967, a 21-year-old named Jann S Wenner started a magazine that would become the counter-culture bible for baby boomers. Rolling Stone defined cool, cultivated literary icons and produced star-making covers that were such coveted real estate they

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Toys 'R' Us said to file for bankruptcy as soon as today

Uber goes on rare legal offensive, suing Dentsu unit for fraud

Fosun cuts its stake in India drugmaker

New York joins pitch for Amazon's new HQ

Burberry has tartan plaid in the bag

Giorgio Armani says successor need not be Italian

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle
4 Dishing out second chances
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

XT2B7431.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Creative centre for smells and tastes opens in Science Park

BT_20170919_LMXOFFICEPLHN_3089037.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Real Estate

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening