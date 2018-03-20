You are here

Home > Consumer

Samsonite eyes handbag brand after US$1.8b Tumi deal

It seeks to increase share of women's products in its sales from less than 5% to 25%
Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

SAMSONITE International SA, the world's biggest luggage maker, has its eyes on adding a handbag brand and is open to a deal that could rival its US$1.8 billion purchase of Tumi, according to chairman Timothy Charles Parker.

Handbags would help Samsonite fill a gap as the company focuses on boosting sales of office gear and non-travel products to women, Mr Parker said in an interview last week.

Products designed for women currently account for less than 5 per cent of the company's sales, and it aims to eventually boost that ratio to a quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Strategically, we are quite interested in handbags. We want to find a brand that fits with the rest of our portfolio of products," said Mr Parker, who's served as chairman since 2008.

"The one product we don't have a big presence in is handbags."

Samsonite, which posted record net sales last year, is the dominant player in the US$19 billion global market for luggage.

The company, which is listed in Hong Kong and based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, is seeking to expand sales outside North America and increase its range of products.

Executives said they are optimistic about growth, with global travel and consumer sentiment on the upswing.

Samsonite shares have jumped 22 per cent in the past year. The stock gained as much as 2.7 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index slid.

Mr Parker said Samsonite isn't actively approaching potential buyers, and the company will likely spend the next year or two consolidating after its US$1.8 billion acquisition of luxury bag maker Tumi Holdings Inc in 2016 and the US$105 million purchase of online retailer eBags Inc last year.

The non-travel products market could be a potential space for deals in the future, he said in a separate interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Samsonite would be prepared to pay a premium, and is interested in a handbag brand that has an international footprint, Mr Parker said.

"Most handbag brands are owned by luxury brands and few are open to selling," he said.

"We are not afraid of paying a good price for a good business. We certainly have the firepower to do it. A good fit is key." BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Belgium says investigating 'significant' meat fraud

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

YuuZoo suspended from trading as auditors fail to make call

Take this app and call me in the morning

Court rules Heinz 'healthy' toddler food misleading

US retailers urge Trump not to hit China with tariffs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_StanChart_200318_5.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening