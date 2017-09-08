You are here

Singapore Cruise Centre partners PT Nongsa Terminal Bahari to promote Riau Islands tourism

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 10:19
SINGAPORE Cruise Centre (SCC) and PT Nongsa Terminal Bahari (NTB) has signed a marketing collaboration agreement to promote tourism in Batam and the Riau Islands, it was announced on Friday.

Under the agreement, SCC and NTB will jointly work on marketing and promotional activities to increase tourism in Nongsa and Batam.

This will be done through ensuring sustainable and continual growth in passenger traffic at NTB's Nongsapura Ferry Terminal for overall benefit to Nongsa, Batam and the Riau Islands.

The two companies will collaborate to promote recent developments and ongoing projects in the area, such as Infinite Studios, Nongsa Digital Park and condotel The Scene, which present potential growth in ferry traffic at Nongsapura Ferry Terminal.

SCC will also work with NTB to help the ferry terminal operator enhance safety, security and customer service at its terminal which could serve as a model for further cooperation with other ferry terminals in the Riau Islands.
