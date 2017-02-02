You are here

Sony cuts annual profit view on movie business writedown

Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 14:15

Sony Corp on Thursday cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a US$1 billion writedown on its struggling movie business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sony forecast group operating profit of 240 billion yen (US$2.13 billion) for the year ending in March, down from a previous estimate of 270 billion yen.

It also said October-December operating profit fell to 92.4 billion yen from 202.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The company said earlier this week it had cut the goodwill value of its movie business by 112.1 billion yen due to a dimming outlook for earnings from DVD and Blu-ray discs.

REUTERS

