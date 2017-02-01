You are here
Sony takes US$1b writedown on movie business
The TV-to-gaming group blames weaker film profits as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs
Tokyo
SONY Corp will write down the value of its movie business by nearly 112.1 billion yen (S$1.4 billion) for the third quarter, blaming weaker film profits as online streaming services sap demand for movie DVDs.
The Japanese TV-to-gaming group said on Monday that it had cut its
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg