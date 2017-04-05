You are here

Home > Consumer

Takeda's largest study brings dengue vaccine step closer

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 21:13

takeda.jpg
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it had completed enrolment for a 20,000-subject dengue vaccine trial, the largest clinical study in its history, signalling the global ambitions of its vaccine business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it had completed enrolment for a 20,000-subject dengue vaccine trial, the largest clinical study in its history, signalling the global ambitions of its vaccine business.

Japan's largest drugmaker has taken a conscious decision to become more international under its French CEO Christophe Weber, who took over in 2015.

The international dengue study will test the experimental vaccine on 20,100 children and adolescents in eight countries in Latin America and Asia where the mosquito-borne disease is endemic. Initial results are expected in 2018.

Dengue kills about 20,000 people per year and infects hundreds of millions, and the virus is becoming much more prevalent and widespread.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sanofi already has a dengue vaccine on the market, called Dengvaxia, but the French drugmaker's product is not perfect and did not protect equally against the four different serotypes of dengue in clinical tests.

As a result, academic researchers and rival manufacturers are continuing to work towards better vaccines.

Takeda's shot produced promising results against four dengue strains in earlier smaller studies.

Last November, Takeda announced it would invest more than 100 million euros (S$149.09 million) to build a new manufacturing plant for its dengue vaccine candidate in Singen, Germany.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
3 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
4 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening