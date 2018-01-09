Thailand's Central Group expects online surge through pact with JD

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Bangkok
THE company with the biggest grip on Thailand's brick-and-mortar retail market is expecting a partnership with China's JD.com to help it do the same in online sales.
Central Group, which controls Thailand's biggest operator of
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo