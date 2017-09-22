You are here

Toys 'R' Us CEO sees future with smaller shops

The chain will integrate its online and in-store shopping experiences; adding better technology, customer service
The chain's older suburban big-box shops will be overhauled to give children a chance to try out toys in the store.
New York

TOYS "R" Us Inc will shrink its stores and revamp its bigger outlets through its bankruptcy process, which may end with the company's return to the public markets, chief executive David Brandon said on Wednesday.

Toys "R" Us, the largest speciality US toy seller, filed for

