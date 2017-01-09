You are here
UK consumer spending seen losing momentum
Coming months pose challenge as an expected upswing in inflation and uncertainty over the economic outlook threaten households' capacity to splurge
London
BRITISH consumers, who helped the economy emerge largely unscathed from the Brexit vote, now face their next big health check.
A week after Next plc offered a grim outlook for 2017 following a downbeat holiday selling season, Marks & Spencer Group plc, department-store
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg