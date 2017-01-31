You are here

Home > Consumer

Under Armour tumbles after fourth-quarter sales miss estimates

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 21:47

47-39202924 - 26_07_2016 - UNDER ARMOUR EARNS.jpg
Under Armour Inc tumbled in early trading after fourth-quarter sales missed analysts' estimates, reinforcing investors' doubts that the sports-apparel maker can maintain its rapid growth.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Under Armour Inc tumbled in early trading after fourth-quarter sales missed analysts' estimates, reinforcing investors' doubts that the sports-apparel maker can maintain its rapid growth.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to US$1.31 billion, the Baltimore-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts estimated US$1.41 billion, on average.

The results support skepticism that Under Amour - which has doubled its sales about every three years - can maintain such a rapid pace of growth.

In October, lower-than-expected annual sales forecasts for this year and 2018 shook investors' confidence in the company. That led to a 30 per cent drop in the shares in 2016, the first annual decline in eight years. The stock is the most shorted in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company's class A shares fell 18 per cent to US$23.65 at 7.12am in early trading in New York.

BLOOMBERG

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening