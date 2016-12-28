You are here

Web advertising: greater reach but at what cost?

Advertisers grapple with balancing greater reach afforded by online automated advertising with the dangers of bankrolling fake news portals and other toxic sites
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50

New York

ADVERTISING on the Internet has never been easier. Data and automation increasingly allow companies large and small to reach millions of people every month, and to tailor ads to specific groups based on their browsing habits or demographics.

Now, however, the marketing

