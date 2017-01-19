You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Aramco CEO says oil tax will be cut to attract investors to IPO

But he does not say what tax rate Saudi Arabia is considering
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170119_KVSAUDI19_2698729.jpg
Mr Nasser said that the Aramco IPO will include the so-called concession, which comprises the oil and gas reserves of the kingdom.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Davos

SAUDI Arabia has promised it will reduce the overall tax rate paid by its national oil company to make its 2018 initial public offering (IPO) - potentially one of the largest in history - more appealing to investors.

"Definitely the fiscal regime will be changed," Saudi

Most Read

1 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
4 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening