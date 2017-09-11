Aussie govt, firm at odds over fate of coal-fired plant

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S government is keeping the pressure on AGL Energy Ltd to extend the life of its Liddell coal-fired power station.
Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg and Treasurer Scott Morrison separately reiterated Sunday the importance of the Liddell plant continuing to operate
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal