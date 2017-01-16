You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Bone-chilling winter from Berlin to Davos causes energy scramble

Prices of natural gas, primarily a heating fuel, have soared to the highest in more than 2 years
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170116_DNENERGY16TA0E_2692289.jpg
As the world's power brokers gather in Davos, Switzerland, this week, they'll need to wrap up as a low pressure system is forecast to send temperatures to below minus 20 deg C.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

FROM the rivers criss-crossing eastern Europe to the Mediterranean ports of Greece and France, everyone is hunting for energy supplies.

Blizzards, gale force winds, arctic temperatures and river ice thicker than a house have left the stewards of the European energy business

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening