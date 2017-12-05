China steel, iron ore futures hit highs as mills cut output

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Shanghai
CHINESE iron ore and steel futures surged to three-month highs on Monday as the government-ordered steel production cutbacks led to tighter supplies for some mill products.
The upwards push was led by a big spike in steel prices that follows the global top producer's
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo