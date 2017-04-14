You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to create 10 "mega" coal companies through M&As

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 09:23

china-coal.jpg
China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.

Wang Xiaolin, deputy director of the National Energy Administration, said China was preparing guidelines to create 10 new industry giants each with annual production capacity of more than 100 million tonnes.

The report said China already has six firms with production capacity above 100 million tonnes.

According to the China Coal Trade and Distribution Association, the new guidelines will compel coal mining regions to consolidate smaller mines over the next two years, and close those that are not restructured.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The association said large-scale state miners, including the Shenhua Group, China's biggest coal producer, are also set to undergo restructuring.

China is in the middle of a programme aimed at tackling price-sapping supply gluts in the coal sector, and aims to shut at least 500 million tonnes of production capacity by the end of the decade, with smaller mines shut or consolidated.

China aims to shut at least 150 million tonnes of coal production capacity this year alone, and the campaign has helped drive up coal prices by more than a quarter since the beginning of the year.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 HNA Group's S$1.4b offer for CWT may transcend logistics
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening