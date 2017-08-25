You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Baoshan H1 profit hits highest in 5 years

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 20:00

[BEIJING] China's largest steel listed producer Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, known as Baosteel, reported a 65 per cent surge in net profit in the first half of the year thanks to soaring prices and better-than-expected summer demand.

The company posted a net profit of 6.2 billion yuan (S$1.27 billion) for the six months, up from 3.68 billion yuan in the same period last year.

That is the best six-month profit since at least the second half of 2012. Its revenue rose 106.6 per cent to 169.93 yuan from a year earlier.

Demand for steel products from infrastructure, property markets and the car industry has been better than expected, even during the summer which is typically a low season due to hot weather across the country.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Baosteel acquired Wuhan Iron and Steel as part of a government effort to make bloated industries efficient. The deal was completed in the first quarter.

The combined group reported 8.66 billion yuan profits in the first half of this year, with crude steel output rising 11.5 per cent on same period last year.

Steel rebar prices jumped 20 per cent in the second quarter and have since extended those gains, hitting 4-1/2-year highs earlier this month amid concerns about Beijing's efforts to cut outdated capacity and curb low-end steel output would tighten supplies in the world's top producer.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Raízen nears buying Shell's Argentina gas station chain: sources

Gold slips on firmer US dollar ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

Oil slips as market focus shifts to Jackson Hole

PetroChina rewards investors with full profit payout on oil rise

Pavilion Energy secures access rights to Singapore LNG terminal

Ezion to hold informal meetings with lenders, noteholders

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Mccain.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Transport

US Navy suspends sea search efforts for missing USS McCain sailors

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6u2gszd5wpkrdhhi42r.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

Creative Technology swings into the red in Q4 and FY17

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening