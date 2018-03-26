You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's first ever yuan oil futures begin trading in Shanghai

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 9:40 AM

[SEOUL] China launched its first ever crude-futures contract as the world's biggest oil buyer seeks to wield greater power over pricing and challenge benchmarks in the US and Europe.

The long-awaited yuan-denominated futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange traded at 440.20 yuan a barrel (S$91.74) at 9.01am local time. The contracts, which are open to foreign investors, end years of delays and setbacks since China's first attempt to list the securities in 1993.

The two major dollar-based oil benchmarks, Brent in London and West Texas Intermediate in New York, traded near US$70.95 a barrel and US$66.42 a barrel, respectively.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall as US trade dispute with China looms

Technics Oil and Gas gets extension to hold AGM by Sept 15

US, South Korea reach agreement on trade, steel tariffs

Iceland deepening its China ties with geothermal deal

Sinopec offers record dividend as refining powers profit higher

Drilling in 'Australia's Galápagos' raises hopes of jobs

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
4 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
5 US: Wall Street nosedives as investors flee on trade war fears
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening