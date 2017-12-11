Coffee glut hinges on selling strategy of top growers'

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Ho Chi Minh City
HOANG Thi Thom, a coffee grower in No 2 producer Vietnam, isn't keen to sell this year's harvest.
With prices for the robusta coffee she grows down 18 per cent in 2017, Ms Thom has sold just a tiny fraction of the 6 to 7 tonnes she expects to gather this season.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo