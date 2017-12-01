You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Commodity prices threatened more by tweets than China

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 9:43 PM

[SHANGHAI] Political uncertainty in the developed world poses a bigger threat to industrial commodities markets than any destabilizing slowdown in top consumer China, according to the world largest copper miner.

"The United States political system, the British political system, and the Europeans are doing their best to maximize uncertainty in a way," Oscar Landerretche, chairman of Chile's state-owned miner Codelco, said in an interview in Shanghai. "If global financial markets have a crisis, or the economy goes through a crisis because of a failure of public policy, that is going to absolutely in the end contaminate commodities markets." Copper's up 22 per cent this year, advancing with other metals, as accelerating growth across the developed world combines with a demand rebound in China. Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group have flagged President Xi Jinping's efforts to deleverage the system and curb its commodities-intensive property sector as key headwinds.

"The Chinese economy is a powerful economy that has shown it can manage itself in a very grown-up way," said Landerretche, a former economics professor at the University of Chile. He contrasted Western politicians "fighting with themselves over tweets" with China's focus on long-term strategy.

The Codelco chairman was speaking during Asia Copper Week, a series of events and gatherings hosted by Chile's copper industry with Chinese counterparts. Optimism on the metal's long-term prospects was still in evidence in Shanghai, with the outlook bolstered by forecasts of emerging long-term shortages. Mr Landerretche has said copper returning to US$10,000 a metric ton is possible. The price was at US$6,780 in London on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The main risk for copper next year is an "overshooting of public policy" aimed at tackling debt in China, Ivan Arriagada, chief executive officer of another Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc, said in a separate interview in Shanghai on Thursday. But his assessment of China's prospects broadly chimed with Mr Landerretche's. "All the signals are toward more confidence in their ability to manage monetary and fiscal policy, and not the other way around."

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Maersk Oil, partners to invest $3.4 bln in North Sea gas field Tyra

China steel clings to near 11-week high, posts best week since August

Monster storm threatens Australia's wheat crop after drought

Musk's record-breaking battery officially launches in Australia

Gold dips 1% as strong global markets weigh

Oil rises as Opec extends cuts to end of 2018

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening