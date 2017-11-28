You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Extension of cuts expected at Opec meeting

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 1:17 PM

AUSTRIA-COMODITIES-OIL-OPEC-105048.jpg
With oil prices nudging steadily higher, market expectations are for crude-pumping countries to prolong their deal to curb output at a meeting at Opec headquarters in Vienna on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[VIENNA] With oil prices nudging steadily higher, market expectations are for crude-pumping countries to prolong their deal to curb output at a meeting at Opec headquarters in Vienna on Thursday.

Markets could be disappointed, however, with Russia reportedly not yet fully on board about signing up to extending the agreement, due to expire on March 31, until the end of 2018, experts say.

The deal by 24 producers reduced production by 1.8 million barrels per day, first struck a year ago, has already been given more time once.

It has borne fruit, helping reduce a global glut that sent oil prices to a less than US$30 a barrel in early 2016, a level which helped consumers but blew a hole in producers' finances.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent crude is now nearing US$65 per barrel, while fellow benchmark West Texas Intermediate has been heading for US$60, with inventories approaching more normal levels.

The price has also been helped by growing optimism about the global economy and its effect on buoying oil demand, not least from China.

"We have accomplished what naysayers thought would be impossible," Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Opec secretary general, said on Monday.

"The current market conditions, the returning level of confidence and optimism in the industry are all evidence of the outcome of our joint efforts," he said.

VENEZUELA

For one of Opec's founder members however, things are far from rosy. Venezuela, whose oil reserves are the world's biggest, is a whisker away from an all-out debt default.

Just as the South American country needs foreign currency more than ever, oil output is forecast to fall for a seventh successive year in 2018 to the lowest level since 1989.

As a result, Venezuela is producing even less than it vowed to under the output agreement, further reducing the global glut and giving others extra breathing space.

Venezuela "is significantly below the target level and shows no sign of being able to turn that around in the near term or even over 2018," Richard Mallinson from Energy Aspects told AFP.

OUTLINE DEAL

Members of the Opec cartel and Russia have crafted the outline of an agreement to extend the curbs to the end of 2018, according to Bloomberg News.

Saudi Arabia is thought to be particularly keen since higher oil prices would help boost the value of national oil company Saudi Aramco, some of which it wants to sell next year.

Opec and Russia are still hammering out crucial details, however, Bloomberg reported. Russian oil companies are reported to be particularly reluctant.

In September, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak suggested it was premature to discuss an extension, saying he wanted to wait until January for further data.

A further possible complication could be the dramatic recent deterioration of relations between regional rival Saudi Arabia and Iran, both of which are members of Opec.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week called Iran's supreme leader "the new Hitler of the Middle East".

Iran, following the lifting of sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal, was allowed a moderate increase in oil production under the producers' accord.

But Mr Mallinson said that, like in the past such as during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), the rivals should still be able to work together at Opec, albeit through gritted teeth.

"So that shouldn't be too much of a concern for the oil market," he said.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Pressured for profit, oil majors bet big on shale technology

Marco Polo Marine to seek shareholders' nod for restructuring plan on Dec 14

BHP targets costs cuts; sees upside in copper, steel prices

Gold rises, hits 6-week high, on lift from weaker dollar

Oil prices fall on higher US supply, doubts about Russia's resolve

Germany wants to avert trade war with G20 steel summit: Zypries

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening