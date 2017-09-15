You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Fortescue chief Nev Power to step down in 2018

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 12:33 PM

fortescue nev power 19973252.jpg
Mr Power, appointed in July 2011, will step down on Feb 16, after almost seven years in the post.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore exporter, said chief executive officer Nev Power will step down in 2018 after almost seven years in the post. The company's shares declined.

The Perth-based producer has "great confidence in the quality of internal and external candidates to continue Fortescue's legacy," Andrew Forrest, founder and chairman, said on Friday. Mr Power, appointed in July 2011, will step down on Feb 16.

Candidates to replace Mr Power likely include chief financial officer Elizabeth Gaines and director of operations Greg Lilleyman, a former Rio Tinto Group executive, according to Peter O'Connor, a Sydney-based analyst with Shaw and Partners Ltd. "Lilleyman would be the favourite, and Gaines is the wildcard," he said.

Fortescue last month boosted dividends and reported full-year profit more than doubled on higher prices to US$2.1 billion. Iron ore has rebounded since mid-June on strong steel demand in China and weaker-than-expected gains in low-cost supply.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fortescue shares plunged 4.1 per cent to A$5.57 at 11.59am in Sydney trading, to the lowest in almost a month.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Energy & Commodities

Oil at 5-month high on weak dollar, forecasts glut will recede

China set for ethanol binge as Beijing pumps up renewable fuel drive

India plans larger oil auctions as Modi pursues import cuts

Saudis said to prep for possible Aramco IPO delay to 2019

China deepens oil ties with Russia in US$9b Rosneft deal

Gold slips to lowest in nearly 2 weeks, US inflation data in focus

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

dbs fintech 17738180 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Technology

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Aug exports seen up for 4th straight month, led by electronics: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening