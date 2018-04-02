You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gas conundrum plagues America's busiest oil play

Prices for Permian gas, produced alongside oil in the play, have tumbled 32 per cent from a year ago
Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

AMERICA's most prolific oil field is now its worst market for natural gas.

A pipeline shortage that's leaving gas trapped in West Texas' Permian Basin means prices for the fuel there are the lowest of any major US hub, wresting that distinction from Appalachia's Marcellus Shale. Prices for Permian gas, produced alongside oil in the play, have tumbled 32 per cent from a year ago, while output rose to a record. And the pipeline crunch is also pummelling the region's oil market.

All that gas production is creating a dilemma for drillers, who may be forced to curtail oil output if they can't get their gas to market. Producers can burn off some of the gas - a process known as flaring - but state regulators typically won't allow that to happen indefinitely. And as mild spring weather limits demand for the heating fuel, explorers may be giving their gas away, according to broker Ion Energy Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the next three to four weeks, "natural gas prices in the Permian can go to zero because it's literally a byproduct," Kyle Cooper, consultant for Ion Energy in Houston, said by telephone. "There's so much gas coming the system really pushes and fights to get it out." The low-cost crude oil reserves buried in the Permian's layers of shale have drawn explorers in droves, but roughly a third of the output from those wells is gas, according to RS Energy Group. As gas production from the play surges, however, pipeline capacity has failed to keep pace.

One emerging outlet for the glut: Mexico. Demand for the fuel has jumped in the nation's newly deregulated electricity market as a raft of new gas-fired power plants are built. And while companies from Sempra Energy to TransCanada Corp are developing conduits to shuttle gas from Texas to Mexico, several of those projects are facing delays south of the border, often due to opposition from indigenous groups.

Volume on pipes to Mexico "looks to be very light," Colton Bean, director of midstream research at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co, said by telephone. "The issue is you haven't necessarily built out the in-country connectivity on the other side of the border." Another factor working against Permian producers: the calendar. Gas for delivery at the Waha hub in West Texas has already slid 14 per cent so far this month to trade at US$1.82 per million British thermal units on Thursday, a 31 per cent discount to supplies of the fuel at Louisiana's Henry Hub, the benchmark for US futures.

And the Permian rout will only deepen in the coming weeks as mild spring weather curtails heating demand and wind generation picks up, displacing gas-fired power plants, Mr Cooper said.

Permian gas could average US$1.85 per million British thermal units this year, Tudor Pickering analysts wrote in a March 6 research note. But on some days, it could go to zero or even turn negative, according to Mr Cooper.

The current discount at Waha is "clearly already reflecting the concern that people can't easily get all the Permian natural gas out to other markets," he said.

Pipeline developers including Kinder Morgan Inc are proposing new conduits to ease Permian bottlenecks and transport the fuel to demand centres. But relief won't come immediately: Kinder's Gulf Coast Express, a US$1.75 billion line connecting the basin to eastern Texas, is slated to begin operations in October 2019.

Tellurian Inc, which is developing a gas export terminal in Louisiana, announced an open season on March 20 for a pipeline from West Texas to Louisiana. That project may begin service in 2022.

Drillers like Apache Corp have moved to insulate themselves from the Permian gas collapse by hedging output and locking in long-term supply contracts. The company, along with Pioneer Natural Resources and ExxonMobil's XTO Energy Inc, has signed up for capacity on Gulf Coast Express.

"Apache anticipated these market dynamics at Waha and proactively entered into basis hedges, long-term gas sales contracts and firm transportation commitments out of the Permian," said Brian Freed, the company's senior vice-president for midstream and marketing. "These measures provide flow assurance and protection of our price realisations and cash flow through mid-2019." But until new pipelines enter service, the risk of Permian production cuts looms. Conduits in the basin are "full to bursting," pushing oil prices in the region to a discount versus the national benchmark at Cushing, Oklahoma, consultancy Facts Global Energy said in an emailed note dated March 28.

"The ultimate downside scenario is you have to effectively slow down on your oil production because you can't evacuate gas from the basin," Mr Bean said.

As pipelines continue to get crowded, some drillers are likely to boost production of compounds extracted from gas, such as ethane used to make plastic. The problem of limited space isn't nearly as dire on conduits for those so-called gas liquids. WP

Energy & Commodities

Japan's Kyushu Electric halts output from recently restarted reactor after steam leak

Australian waste-to-energy firm Anergy sets up global HQ in Singapore

India's top refiner plans massive expansion

Builder of world's biggest gold mining company dies

SBI Offshore says CAD finds insufficient evidence of criminal offence relating to 2016 police report

US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening