You are here
Great Barrier Reef vs coal jobs in Queensland election
Proposed Carmichael mine has become a defining issue in the state election
Canberra
THE fate of Adani Group's A$16.5 billion (S$16.9 billion) Australian coal mine hinges on weekend elections in Queensland state, as voters weigh the promise of new jobs against a potential environmental threat to the Great Barrier Reef.
The Labor government has vowed to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg