You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds signal trust in Opec as short-sellers retreat

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 1:23 PM

[NEW YORK] Hedge funds are giving Saudi Arabia and Russia a big vote of confidence.

As the two oil powerhouses pushed for the extension of supply curbs ahead of Thursday's Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meeting, money managers shifted their stance on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to the most bullish since February. That's largely due to a strong decline in short-selling. Bets on rising Brent crude also increased as short positions slumped.

"There was definitely a consensus that we were going to see a six to nine-month extension, so to be short in front of that obviously would not be a good positioning for hedge funds," said Nick Holmes, an analyst at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, which manages US$16 billion in energy-related assets. "There was definitely some bullishness that we were going to see a pretty good result out of Opec, which we did."

The Opec and partners including Russia agreed on Thursday in Vienna to continue with their output cutbacks until the end of next year. Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that the deal was extended to show "long-term commitment" and it provides the opportunity for changes next year if needed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hedge funds raised their WTI net-long position - the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a drop - by 15 per cent to 396,484 futures and options in the week ended Nov 28, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Shorts dropped by 39 per cent, while longs advanced 6.5 per cent.

The Brent net-long position rose by 2.2 per cent to 537,979 contracts, according to data from ICE Futures Europe. Longs increased by 1.1 per cent, while shorts declined 9.1 per cent to the lowest level since February.

In the fuel market, money managers reduced their net-long position on benchmark US petrol by 3.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the net-bullish position on diesel climbed 3.2 per cent to a fresh record.

WTI and Brent are trading near two-year highs after surging more than 20 per cent over the past three months as Saudi Arabia and Russia gradually built momentum for their decision to prolong supply cuts. At the same time, stockpiles in the US have dropped significantly from their March peak.

That surge in prices could prompt hedge funds to take advantage of high prices to profit from selling, according to Mark Watkins, a Park City, Utah-based regional investment manager at US Bank Wealth Management, which oversees US$142 billion in assets.

"But longer-term, the re-balancing trade is starting to work, so if they are in it for that longer-term play, keeping a long position would make sense," Mr Watkins said.

The question mark is the US shale response. UBS Group AG warned that any further rise in oil prices would likely ignite US shale output, while Barclays plc said that Opec's extension might boost nationwide production by another one million barrels a day by the end of next year. Yet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said the duration of Opec's cuts helps to lessen the risk of a large increase in production from high available spare capacity.

Going forward, if "inventories are dropping down and you're not seeing a huge supply-side response from shale producers, then I think we're going to increase open interest on the longs," said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as US dollar shines after US Senate clears tax bill

In rebel Syria, makeshift refineries process precious crude

China's 2018 steel output seen rising even after mill closures

Oil prices fall after US drillers add rigs

AsiaPhos seeking amicable settlement with Sichuan provincial government on mining operations

Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Police reports filed against fintech company
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AsiaPhos, Natural Cool, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening