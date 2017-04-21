You are here

India's rural power company eyes lending push for renewables

The non-banking financial company is aiming to triple lending to clean energy projects, equipment makers
Friday, April 21, 2017 - 05:50

New Delhi

RURAL Electrification Corp (REC), a state-owned backer of India's power sector, plans to lend billions of rupees to clean energy projects and equipment makers this fiscal year as part of an expanded push into renewables that will also see it issue green bonds overseas.

