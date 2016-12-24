You are here

Indonesia may allow some bauxite and nickel ore exports: minister

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 21:34

Indonesia is considering allowing some exports of mineral ores such as bauxite and nickel under certain conditions, the country's mining and energy minister said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is considering allowing some exports of mineral ores such as bauxite and nickel under certain conditions, the country's mining and energy minister said on Friday.

A ban of all shipments of ore is due to be implemented on Jan 12 but Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan said in an interview that a government regulation is being amended in a bid to cushion the impact.

"We are realistic about this issue and that's why we are making an amendment on the existing government regulation that hopefully will be released, or will be approved by the president soon, perhaps early January next year," he said.

REUTERS

