You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia to keep Opec membership frozen: deputy energy minister

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 10:22 PM

dt-opec.jpg
Indonesia will keep a freeze on its membership of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), deputy energy minister Arcandra Tahar said on Tuesday, following "directions" from the country's President.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will keep a freeze on its membership of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), deputy energy minister Arcandra Tahar said on Tuesday, following "directions" from the country's President.

Indonesia's Opec membership was suspended in December 2016, less than a year after it rejoined the cartel, when the net oil importer could not agree to production cuts.

"There are several reasons, but what is clear the decision was we will keep the (membership) freeze," Mr Tahar told reporters, declining to comment further.

President Joko Widodo had decided on the matter "several months ago" and Opec had been informed, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this year the energy ministry said it was seeking to reactivate Indonesia's Opec membership, but would only do so if it was not subject to oil output cuts.

Indonesia pumps about 800,000 barrels of crude per day.

Opec and non-Opec producers led by Russia agreed last week to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine signs letter of intent with Shell for floating production unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening