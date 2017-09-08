You are here

Konnichiwa, here are your groceries - and your order of hydrogen

Japan looks to home delivery to help expand use of the clean fuel in rural areas where gas pipelines are unavailable and residents rely on LPG
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50

Tokyo

WANT a canister of clean energy to go with your basket of carrots and fresh fish? Hydrogen will soon be delivered to homes in northern Japan using the same delivery trucks that transport food and water bottles as part of a pilot project to encourage wider use of the clean fuel.

