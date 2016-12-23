Malaysia extends bauxite mining ban by three months

Malaysia extended a moratorium on bauxite mining activities by three months starting on Dec 31, the natural resources and environment minister said at a press conference on Thursday.

The government first imposed a three-month ban on bauxite mining in January, later extending it three times.

Malaysia's largely unregulated bauxite mining industry has boomed in the past two years to meet demand from top aluminium producer China, but the frenetic pace of digging has led to a public outcry with many complaining of water contamination and destruction of the environment.

REUTERS