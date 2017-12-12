Mineral Resources bids for Australian gas firm AWE

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Melbourne
AUSTRALIA'S Mineral Resources has made an all-share bid for domestic gas producer AWE Ltd, just topping a A$442 million (S$449.7 million) sweetened offer from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG).
The suitors are targeting AWE's stake in its
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo