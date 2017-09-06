MNCs losing grip on world's richest mines

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Toronto
OUTNUMBERED and outflanked, Freeport-McMoRan Inc CEO Richard Adkerson made an about-face.
Only months before, he had dismissed the idea of selling a majority stake in the Phoenix-based company's flagship Indonesian copper-and-gold mine to local investors. But, seated beside
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal