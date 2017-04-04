You are here
New EU rules aim to make power cheaper when the sun shines
Surge in intermittent renewable energy has led to price swings that demand flexible approach
Paris
UTILITIES in the European Union may have to offer more flexible prices from 2020 to encourage consumers to use more electricity when supplies are abundant and cheap, according to proposed new rules, a top EU official said.
Most European utilities sell at fixed prices,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg