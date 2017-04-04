You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

New EU rules aim to make power cheaper when the sun shines

Surge in intermittent renewable energy has led to price swings that demand flexible approach
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 05:50

Paris

UTILITIES in the European Union may have to offer more flexible prices from 2020 to encourage consumers to use more electricity when supplies are abundant and cheap, according to proposed new rules, a top EU official said.

Most European utilities sell at fixed prices,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening