New York City's closest nuclear power plant to shut by 2021
The plant had been plagued by numerous safety and operational problems, including various leaks and fires
New York
ENTERGY Corp's over 40-year old Indian Point nuclear power plant will be shut by 2021 because of concerns for the safety of millions of New Yorkers in and around the Big Apple, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.
After fighting for nearly a decade to renew the plant
